Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 69.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 million.

Beam Global Stock Performance

BEEM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 571,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,089. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beam Global stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

