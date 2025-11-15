39,857 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. $LFMD Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of LifeMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $1,545,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in LifeMD by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,155,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,828,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.63 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $219.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.

In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

