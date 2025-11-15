169,135 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.16% of Perpetua Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPTA. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $15,745,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $12,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 219.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 811,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,395,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,910.45. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $353,688.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at $859,826.28. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 1.9%

PPTA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPTA. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

