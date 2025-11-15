Boston Partners Has $1.72 Million Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Boston Partners grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HG. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $32.00 target price on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:HG opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $698.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,372.41. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

