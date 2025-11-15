Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust $EFR

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

