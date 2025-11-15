Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in SiBone $SIBN

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SiBone worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiBone by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SiBone by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SiBone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SiBone alerts:

SiBone Price Performance

SIBN stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.85 million, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiBone ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiBone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of SiBone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $47,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,672.25. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,317.65. The trade was a 88.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 120,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,872 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiBone Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiBone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiBone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.