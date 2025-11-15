Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Crane NXT worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,087.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Crane NXT by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

