Boston Partners Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $77,577,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 853.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,399,000 after buying an additional 285,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after buying an additional 155,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 464,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,698,000 after buying an additional 147,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,737,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $255.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $165.51 and a 1-year high of $280.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.13.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The bank reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $0.12. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 23.22%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Credicorp from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

