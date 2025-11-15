Calamos Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This represents a 46.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $328.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.50.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

