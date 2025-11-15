Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,122 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $KYN

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 103,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 133,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 151,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 836,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,199,688. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $470,660 in the last 90 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KYN opened at $12.05 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.