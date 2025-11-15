Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $239.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.8889.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,955,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 67.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 611,226 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6,076.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 602,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,512,000 after buying an additional 592,748 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 19,387.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,442,000 after acquiring an additional 558,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 480,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $188.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

