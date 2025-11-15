Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 219,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 600.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Select Medical from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $13.08 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

