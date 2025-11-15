The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $362.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

