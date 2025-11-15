Clearstead Trust LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2,625.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

