Burling Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Burling Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

