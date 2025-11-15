TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $79.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.66. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.74%.TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In related news, Director Wajid Ali acquired 5,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,252. The trade was a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,799.66. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,471 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 2,699,494 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,763,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,271,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,148,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.