Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $15.25 Million Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $84.22 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.Zoom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $839,818.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 321,470 shares of company stock worth $26,684,150 in the last three months. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

