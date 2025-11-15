Nextpower Inc. $NXT Stock Position Lifted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,779 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Nextpower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 34,247 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nextpower by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Nextpower in the second quarter worth about $388,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Nextpower from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nextpower to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextpower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Insider Activity at Nextpower

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,920. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $93.75 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $112.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $905.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

