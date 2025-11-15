Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. $CAEP

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cantor Equity Partners III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAEP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter worth $87,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $448,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Cantor Equity Partners III stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46. Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.09.

We are a blank check company incorporated on November 11, 2020 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

