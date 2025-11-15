Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 5,681.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,611,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531,796 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 733,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 204,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

