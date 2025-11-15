What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for CF Industries Q4 Earnings?

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Scotiabank issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.CF Industries’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

