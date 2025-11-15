Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Myomo Q4 Earnings

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Myomo in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myomo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Myomo had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. Myomo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Myomo from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Myomo Price Performance

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Myomo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 474,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,583. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

