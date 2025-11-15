Reviewing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA)

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chain Bridge Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chain Bridge Bancorp 1 3 0 1 2.20 Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Chain Bridge Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chain Bridge Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.1% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Chain Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chain Bridge Bancorp 32.83% 12.10% 1.22% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 19.03% 12.10% 0.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chain Bridge Bancorp and Fidelity D&D Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chain Bridge Bancorp $56.65 million 3.52 $20.95 million $2.86 10.63 Fidelity D&D Bancorp $126.04 million 2.04 $20.79 million $4.51 9.88

Chain Bridge Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity D&D Bancorp. Fidelity D&D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chain Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chain Bridge Bancorp beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises of residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. It also provides treasury management, payments, trusts and estate administration, wealth management, and asset custody services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Fidelity D&D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, and Residential Real Estate. The Commercial and Industrial segment refers to identified historic and/or the projected cash flows of the borrower and secondarily to the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate segment offers finances purchase of real estate, refinance existing obligations, and/or to provide capital. The Consumer segment includes home equity installment loans and lines of credit. The Residential Real Estate segment operates as a secured first lien position of the borrower’s residential real estate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

