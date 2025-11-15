Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,037,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,494,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,618,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Baidu by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 777,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,556,000 after acquiring an additional 228,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 672,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Macquarie raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Baidu from $91.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Baidu Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

