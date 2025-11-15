Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Forecast for AQST Q4 Earnings

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $657.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cassie Jung sold 67,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $473,700.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 240,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,804.71. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,111.90. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

