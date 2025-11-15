International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Northland Capmk cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised International Money Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.10 on Monday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $448.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in International Money Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

