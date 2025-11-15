Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $826.89 and a 200 day moving average of $780.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62. The company has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.