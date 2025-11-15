Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

