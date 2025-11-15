CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.25.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$87.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$64.93 and a 12-month high of C$89.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.80.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

