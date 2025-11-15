Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $65.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

