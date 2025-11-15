International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

