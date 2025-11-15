Stereotaxis’ (STXS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Stereotaxis

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 461,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 101,136 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 28.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,556,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 343,130 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 476.8% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 333,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 275,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

