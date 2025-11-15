CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.45.

CAE stock opened at C$37.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.92. The stock has a market cap of C$11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter. CAE had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

