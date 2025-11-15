Candriam S.C.A. Sells 13,913 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.58% of Denali Therapeutics worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 120.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

