Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,201,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

