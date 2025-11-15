Candriam S.C.A. Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 326.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Cencora by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $361.97 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.08.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.