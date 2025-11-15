GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 202,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 157,687 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 625.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,613.93. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $129.68 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.07.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

