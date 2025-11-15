Candriam S.C.A. Sells 324,755 Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC $SMMT

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,755 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.07% of Summit Therapeutics worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,556,000. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,407,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $10,378,000. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $7,716,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,512,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. Summit Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of -1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 26,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 76,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. This trade represents a 53.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yu Xia purchased 533,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,982.58. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 32,057,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,750,934.78. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,263,765 shares of company stock worth $22,969,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

