Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,579 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 213,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,765,472. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

