Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 522,500 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 522,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,181,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at $221,317,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $150,763,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Santander raised shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

