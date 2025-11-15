Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,305,636 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305,636 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 236.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 120,490 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 66.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. UiPath, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 467.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $4,162,302.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,028,901.76. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $1,827,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,002 shares of company stock valued at $34,094,875 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

