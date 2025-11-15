Clearstead Trust LLC Has $142,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJK stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

