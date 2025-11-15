Clearstead Trust LLC Has $104,000 Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ASML by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in ASML by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,006.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $980.23 and a 200-day moving average of $828.41. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank Degroof cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

