Candriam S.C.A. Sells 6,856 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 77.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 1.1%

Intel stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

