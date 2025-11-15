iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Stock Position Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IEF opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
