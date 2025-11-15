SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,348.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $471.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $484.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

