Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 560,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Valero Energy stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

