Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after buying an additional 2,096,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.55 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

