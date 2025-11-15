Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,907,314,000 after purchasing an additional 286,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.99 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.