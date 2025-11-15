Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 23,212 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Bank of America cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

